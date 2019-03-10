ORESMAN--Patricia Perry, passed away at age 94 on March 8, 2018 after years of valiantly enduring Lewy body dementia. Patricia loved unconditionally. She did not seek the spotlight. Instead, she shined her affectionate attention on others. She was a favorite aunt and grandmother to many more than her biological offspring. Born in Montclair, NJ March 4, 1924, Patricia lived much of her adult life in Larchmont, NY and spent her last years on Manhattan's Central Park South. She was married to Donald Oresman for 67 years. She returned to school in midlife, earning a Master's degree in social work from New York University, and serving as a social worker in the Mamaroneck School system. She is deeply loved and deeply missed. She was preceded in death by parents Emilie Junghans Perry and Winfred O. Perry, husband Donald Oresman, infant daughter Eliza Lynn, and great-grandson Donny Wade. She is survived by three children, Thomas P. Oresman of Kent, WA, Alison Jane Oresman of Bellevue, WA, and Craig P. Oresman of Los Lunas, NM, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019