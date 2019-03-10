Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA ORESMAN. View Sign

ORESMAN--Patricia Perry, passed away at age 94 on March 8, 2018 after years of valiantly enduring Lewy body dementia. Patricia loved unconditionally. She did not seek the spotlight. Instead, she shined her affectionate attention on others. She was a favorite aunt and grandmother to many more than her biological offspring. Born in Montclair, NJ March 4, 1924, Patricia lived much of her adult life in Larchmont, NY and spent her last years on Manhattan's Central Park South. She was married to Donald Oresman for 67 years. She returned to school in midlife, earning a Master's degree in social work from New York University, and serving as a social worker in the Mamaroneck School system. She is deeply loved and deeply missed. She was preceded in death by parents Emilie Junghans Perry and Winfred O. Perry, husband Donald Oresman, infant daughter Eliza Lynn, and great-grandson Donny Wade. She is survived by three children, Thomas P. Oresman of Kent, WA, Alison Jane Oresman of Bellevue, WA, and Craig P. Oresman of Los Lunas, NM, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood.



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close