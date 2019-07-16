Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA REID. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REID--Patricia. Patricia Lauretta Reid was born in Point Fortin, Trinidad to the proud parents Elsa Bernard and Elias B. Huyghue on November 12, 1954. She was the second of Elsa's eight children. Patsy, as she was lovingly called, grew up on Kalloo Road and was educated at Point Fortin A.S.J.A Muslim School and Mora Government School. She graduated from Tutorial College and also attended Progressive Educational Institute. She worked at Alchemist Drugs for many years and also at a real estate firm before migrating to the U.S. in 1989. Patsy will be remembered as the dedicated, very caring, and hard-working individual that she was. When she had a job to do, she was 100% committed to doing her absolute best regardless of title or position. She had the honor of meeting some people who would become dear friends along the way, including Yvette Duran, Mikey Parks, Yvonne Bailey, Christine Campbell, Cathy and Charles Alexander, Michael Cordner, Pettra Pearson, and Shirley Edwards (an incomplete list, but her friends know who they are). The best part of her life was taking care of her sons, Kareem and Khalid. She was the best wife and mother ever. She had one grandson, Kael, who was her heart. She is also survived by her mother, Elsa, daughter-in-law, Renee, sisters, Helen, Ingrid, Carmalita, Quesha, Natasha, brothers, Ashley and Gennis, half-sister Merci Cherie Reefer and beloved cousins, Virginia Alburn and Vanessa Belingy-Riley. On Wednesday, July 3, the Lord took her home. You will be missed and never forgotten. So, girl, R.I.P. See you when we see you. Lovingly submitted by The Family



REID--Patricia. Patricia Lauretta Reid was born in Point Fortin, Trinidad to the proud parents Elsa Bernard and Elias B. Huyghue on November 12, 1954. She was the second of Elsa's eight children. Patsy, as she was lovingly called, grew up on Kalloo Road and was educated at Point Fortin A.S.J.A Muslim School and Mora Government School. She graduated from Tutorial College and also attended Progressive Educational Institute. She worked at Alchemist Drugs for many years and also at a real estate firm before migrating to the U.S. in 1989. Patsy will be remembered as the dedicated, very caring, and hard-working individual that she was. When she had a job to do, she was 100% committed to doing her absolute best regardless of title or position. She had the honor of meeting some people who would become dear friends along the way, including Yvette Duran, Mikey Parks, Yvonne Bailey, Christine Campbell, Cathy and Charles Alexander, Michael Cordner, Pettra Pearson, and Shirley Edwards (an incomplete list, but her friends know who they are). The best part of her life was taking care of her sons, Kareem and Khalid. She was the best wife and mother ever. She had one grandson, Kael, who was her heart. She is also survived by her mother, Elsa, daughter-in-law, Renee, sisters, Helen, Ingrid, Carmalita, Quesha, Natasha, brothers, Ashley and Gennis, half-sister Merci Cherie Reefer and beloved cousins, Virginia Alburn and Vanessa Belingy-Riley. On Wednesday, July 3, the Lord took her home. You will be missed and never forgotten. So, girl, R.I.P. See you when we see you. Lovingly submitted by The Family Published in The New York Times on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close