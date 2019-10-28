Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA ROSENWALD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSENWALD--Patricia, died peacefully at home on October 26 surrounded by her family. First and foremost Pat was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. A passionate philanthropist dedicated to the boards and causes she championed, she served as a trustee of Rockefeller University deeply engaged in the Women & Science Initiative; she was former Chair of the Boards of the NARAL Foundation and The Big Apple Circus. She was a longtime trustee of Vassar College, and a member of the Mental Health Board of New York, serving under two mayors, and the Board of Advisors for the Departments of Psychiatry and Ophthalmology at Columbia University. Pat will be remembered for her dazzling personality, her beautiful smile, her stylistic flair and her gigantic heart. No one had more friends, including a few that went all the way back to age five. And no one appreciated and embraced life more fully. She will be hugely missed by her adored husband of 52 years, E. John Rosenwald, Jr. and her children: Melanie Shorin and Greg Feldman; Valerie Lowe; Jeff and Linda Rosenwald; Jocelyn and Andy Lyss and Joe and Bonnie Shorin. And her grandchildren: Sara Zahn; Arielle Lowe; Max Feldman and Claire Friedman; Ted Feldman and Maya Kazan; Casey Feldman; Harrison Lyss and Hannah Shapiro; Avery Lyss and Tylor Brong; Toby Shorin; Kyle Shorin and Stephanie Shorin. Through it all her motto was "bend like a willow." Funeral services will be private. A memorial will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory to the Women in Science Program at Rockefeller University would be welcomed.



Published in The New York Times on Oct. 28, 2019

