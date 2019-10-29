PATRICIA ROSENWALD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA ROSENWALD.
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROSENWALD--Patricia. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire NYU community, we offer our deep sympathies to John Rosenwald, our colleague and friend, on the passing of his cherished wife, Pat. Through the years, they were full partners in their philanthropy and interests. She added a vibrant presence to the NYU community that will be deeply missed. We grieve with her family and loved ones. William Berkley, Chair, NYU Board of Trustees Andrew Hamilton, President, NYU
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.