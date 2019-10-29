ROSENWALD--Patricia. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire NYU community, we offer our deep sympathies to John Rosenwald, our colleague and friend, on the passing of his cherished wife, Pat. Through the years, they were full partners in their philanthropy and interests. She added a vibrant presence to the NYU community that will be deeply missed. We grieve with her family and loved ones. William Berkley, Chair, NYU Board of Trustees Andrew Hamilton, President, NYU
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 29, 2019