ROSENWALD--Patricia. There were six of us: Barbara and Roy, Dalia and Larry, Patty and Johnny. We all had so many wonderful times together. The loss of Pat brings us to two, John and myself. Our future life just won't be the same without Pat's loving, sensitive, and vibrant personality and her intense involvement in our lives. She was extraordinarily philanthropic and had an incredible entourage of friends. I never met anyone who did not respect and admire Pat; that's how wonderful a human being she was. I will miss her but embrace her memory and send my sympathy and love to her beloved John and all her children and grandchildren. Larry



