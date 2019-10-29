ROSENWALD--Patricia. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Patricia Rosenwald, beloved wife of E. John Rosenwald, Jr. For years, Pat and John's leadership, vision, and generosity have impacted millions of lives in New York, in Israel, and around the world. Pat's legacy will live on in her family's ongoing service and commitment. We extend our heartfelt condolences to John; to her children; to her grandchildren; and to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 29, 2019