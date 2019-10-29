Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA ROSENWALD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSENWALD--Patricia. The Rockefeller University community mourns the loss of our adored friend and trustee emerita Patricia Rosenwald. Pat was elected to the university's Board of Trustees in 2007 and was elected a trustee emerita in 2013. She was a passionate supporter of Rockefeller, a wonderful advocate and ambassador on the university's behalf, and a cherished friend to many Rockefeller trustees, faculty, and staff. Pat was a co-chair of the Women & Science Committee and also served on the Celebrating Science Benefit Committee. She was a highly valued member of the board's Hospital and Educational Affairs committees. With John, Pat was an extremely generous supporter of The Rockefeller University Hospital, Parents & Science, and other university programs. Pat and John were the honorees of the university's 2018 Celebrating Science Benefit, which served as an opportunity for friends and benefactors of the university to celebrate Pat and John's game-changing philanthropy at Rockefeller and beyond. The university community rejoices in the fact that the Patricia and John Rosenwald Laboratory of Neurobiology and Genetics bears Pat and John's names, and that there will be a Patricia and John Rosenwald Laboratory at Rockefeller in perpetuity. A true science buff, Pat devoted countless hours to philanthropic organizations, especially those that addressed mental health issues. She served on the New York City Mental Health Commission, as a trustee of NYU Medical Center's Mental Illness Prevention Center, as an advisory committee member of the Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center, and as board chair of the NARAL Foundation. Pat's numerous other nonprofit affiliations included service as a trustee of Vassar College. Pat possessed a remarkable combination of intellect, wit, charm, and grace; she enlivened every room she entered. We will miss her generous and ebullient spirit, her incredible optimism, and her brilliant smile. We wish to convey our profound condolences to Pat's beloved husband, John; her children; and her grandchildren. William Ford, Chair Russell Carson, Chairman Emeritus Richard Lifton, President Barry Coller, Vice President, Medical Affairs Sidney Strickland, Head, Patricia and John Rosenwald Laboratory of Neurobiology and Genetics Marnie Imhoff, Senior Vice President, Development



