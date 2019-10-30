ROSENWALD--Patricia. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of Patricia Rosenwald, a true friend of the Museum for nearly four decades. Pat and her husband, Trustee Emeritus John Rosenwald, have given generously to many areas of The Met, with important gifts toward acquisitions and special exhibitions. They also shared a passion for education, establishing the Pat and John Rosenwald Fund to support family programs, and they provided essential funding for the renovation of the Ruth and Harold D. Uris Center for Education. As a testament to her generous support of the Museum, Pat was elected Benefactor in 1999. Those of us lucky to have known her will miss her grace, wit, and friendship. We send our deepest condolences to her beloved husband, John, and their entire family. Dan Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director



