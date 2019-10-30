ROSENWALD--Patricia. The Central Park Conservancy mourns the passing of Patricia Rosenwald, our friend and lifetime member of the Conservancy's Women's Committee and devoted wife of Conservancy Life Trustee, E. John Rosenwald, Jr. With Patricia's boundless enthusiasm and commitment to helping others, she has left a lasting mark on the Park and the City. In addition to her family's longtime support of the Conservancy, Patricia passionately supported education, medical research, women's health, and so many other causes. Her positive impact will be felt by Park visitors and all New Yorkers for years to come. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family. Elizabeth W. Smith, President & CEO, Central Park Conservancy Thomas L. Kempner, Jr., Chairman, Board of Trustees, Central Park Conservancy
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 30, 2019