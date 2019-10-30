ROSENWALD--Patricia. Breast Cancer Research Foundation mourns the loss of visionary philanthropist Pat Rosenwald. Pat served on our Advisory Board for fifteen years and, along with her husband, John, was a treasured supporter. She was smart, caring, funny and warm - beloved by us. Heartfelt condolences to the Rosenwald family on the loss of such a special soul. Myra J. Biblowit, President Leonard A. Lauder, Honorary Chair William P. Lauder, Co-Chair Larry Norton, MD, Founding Scientific Director
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 30, 2019