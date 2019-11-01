ROSENWALD--Patricia. The Trustees of Teachers College, Columbia University, extend our heartfelt condolences to longtime fellow Trustee E. John Rosenwald and his family on the passing of his beloved wife, Patricia Rosenwald, this past weekend. High-spirited and fiercely independent, Pat was the heart, soul, and spark of a magnificent partnership with John. As a philanthropic power couple, Pat and John have had few peers to match either their passion for education, civic health, and social progress, or the dedication with which they invested their time, talent, and resources in so many causes, organizations, and institutions that served the public good. Family came first for Pat. She was an adoring mother and grandmother to a large family that included her daughter and our dear friend Melanie Shorin. The rest of us who were lucky enough to know Pat will miss her bright smile and "joie de vivre" while remembering the many reasons to celebrate Pat's life, a life lived and enjoyed to the fullest.



