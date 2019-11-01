ROSENWALD--Patricia. Columbia University Irving Medical Center celebrates the life and mourns the passing of our great friend Pat Rosenwald, whose advocacy and support have been crucial to our scientific research and clinical care of patients. Pat was a gracious, generous and devoted member of the Advisory Boards of the Departments of Ophthalmology and Psychiatry. We will miss her compassion, friendship and wisdom. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to her husband, John, and the extended Rosenwald family. George A. Cioffi, MD, Chair, Department of Ophthalmology; Jeffrey A. Lieberman, MD, Chair, Department of Psychiatry; Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons; Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 1, 2019