SAGON--Patricia Bennett. A longtime journalist, world traveler, and style connoisseur who embraced classical music and the arts as both a passion and a philanthropic cause, passed away in Washington, DC November 3, 2020 from cancer at the age of 70. She is survived by her devoted companion of 35 years, Charles Miller.





