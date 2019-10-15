Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Tyson Farina. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1932 - 2019

Patricia Tyson Farina, 86, passed away peacefully at Lennox Hill Hospital in Manhattan on September 21, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Norman George Tyson and Evelyn MacDonald Tyson, and her younger sister, Rosemary Tyson Clark, Patricia was born in London, UK and later emigrated to the US during the London bombing of World War II; German U-Boats were torpedoing boats in Patricia's convoy on its way to New York, but spared the Queen Mary as it was clearly full of civilians.



Patricia grew up in New York City's Upper East Side and became a naturalized US citizen. She graduated both from the prestigious Chapin School in Manhattan and Wellesley College in Massachusetts (BA Greek). She moved to Italy in the late 1950's, eventually marrying Paolo Farina, from Florence, and lived in the village of Assisi for many years amid family-owned olive groves and surrounded by her beloved dogs. She moved back to New York City in the early 1990's following her divorce and lived a quiet life in Manhattan's Upper East Side until her passing.



She was an active volunteer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and was active at the YMCA in exercise classes, and could always be found at the local library, as she was a voracious reader. She had many local friends and a few family members who would visit New York from across the USA and from England. Patricia is survived by her three nephews-the sons of her sister Rosemary: Fred, Bill and Steve Clark. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the (www.heart.org).

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.