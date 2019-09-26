ABARTA--Patrick D., peacefully passed away September 24, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones. A 1953 graduate with honors from Loyola Jesuit Prep School, Los Angeles, CA, Mr. Abarta later graduated University of Southern California with a degree in English and Art History. Upon graduation, USAF Second Lieutenant Abarta served in Paris, France, before returning home to serve as Vice President at Laykin et Cie for 17 years. Mr. Abarta was then appointed representative for Chaumet Jewelers in New York. Mr. Abarta was a member of the First Century of Families Club of San Francisco and the Society of California Pioneers of Los Angeles. He is survived by daughters Magdalen Chanler Abarta Jeffers and Mary Sydney Siegling Abarta and son Christopher Alexis Boulanger Abarta. Friends may call Thursday, 6pm-8pm, at Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel", 1076 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10028. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10am, St. Vincent Ferrer, 869 Lexington Ave, New York, NY. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Los Angeles.



