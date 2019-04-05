CALLERY--Patrick Vincent Aloysius, passed away at his Soho loft from natural causes, at age 57. Born in Pottsville, PA, to Dr. Vincent A. Callery and Elizabeth Kirwan Callery. He attended the Governor's School, eventually becoming a teacher and advisor of the arts. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a focus on photography. After living in Philadelphia, he moved to New York City to work for the Leo Castelli Gallery and Fischer Landau Center for Art. He opened his own galleries at his Greene Street loft, Soho and Meatpacking District. Known for his distinctive eye for cultivating creative talent, he was sought after for projects that propelled artists to the next level, making him a quiet but powerful influence in the art world for 30 years. He had recently returned to his original love of photography, working diligently and traveling to Hawaii. He is survived by his adoring mother, his three wonderful sisters Meg, Jennifer and Elizabeth; as well as treasured nieces and nephews. His beloved CZ knows that he is now at peace with Po. Service details to be determined.



