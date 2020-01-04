EGAN--Patrick B.R. In memory of Patrick B.R. Egan who died on January 4, 2019. Patrick was smart, hardworking, funny, endlessly energetic, a loving and attentive husband, father, son, brother, friend and colleague. He believed in fairness and strove in his work and in his life to make sure the people whom he touched received a fair shake. He was a person of great integrity, compassion, intellect and loyalty. We miss him terribly. Sarah Egan, Susan Egan, Robert Egan, Abbe Egan, Conor Egan, Molly Egan and Cormac Egan
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 4, 2020