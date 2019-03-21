FARRELL--Patrick Joseph, passed away March 17, 2019, after a long illness. He was born March 4, 1975, in New York. He is survived by his beloved wife, Heidi (nee Brownyard) and their four children, Michael, Patrick, Brendan and Collins. He is the son of Ann Farrell (nee Collins) and the late Michael Farrell. He is also survived by his sisters, Marguerite (Sergio), Ursula (Marius), along with his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bettina and Brendan Brownyard; sister-in-law, Ingrid Brownyard, and niece, Holly Ross. Pat was an alumnus of Loyola School in Manhattan and a graduate of Fairfield University. Friends may call at Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Ave. at 81 St. on Friday 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 10am at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 980 Park Ave. at 84 St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cristo Rey New York High School, 112 East 106th St., New York, NY 10029, or Loyola School, 980 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10028, or Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 578, New York, NY 11962.



