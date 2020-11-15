FREEHILL--Patrick C. With deep sadness we regret to announce the passing of Patrick Charles Freehill. He was the youngest son of James and Margaret Hagen Freehill of Riverdale, NY. His brothers James, George and John predeceased him. He is survived by Anne Freehill and Patricia Ann Freehill. He passed away in Jupiter, FL while living with Constance Therese Freehill and Singanallar Ramakrishna Narayanan. He died with his niece Kim who loved him. God Bless and God Speed.





