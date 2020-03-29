Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK GRIMES. View Sign Service Information Flynn Memorial Home, Inc. - Yonkers 1652 Central Park Avenue Yonkers , NY 10710 (914)-963-5178 Send Flowers Obituary

GRIMES--Patrick Henry, 88, of Yonkers, NY and Tunis Lake, NY, passed away on March 23 after a rich life ended by Alzheimer's disease. Born in New York City on July 4, 1931 to Irish-born parents Patrick and Beatrice (Cassidy) Grimes, he was blessed with a lifelong love of learning. He attended Manhattan Preparatory School and Manhattan College, and did post-graduate work at NYU and William & Mary. After his service in the U.S. Army, he devoted his career to the Grimes family business, which included The Irish Echo Newspaper and Grimes Travel Agency which he ran until his retirement. Pat married his sweetheart Arlayne Both on October 27, 1956. Together, they raised a large and loving clan who will carry forward his memory with love of God, country and family. He was a competitive multi-sport athlete who founded, coached and played on the Greystone semi-professional football team. He was president of The Society of The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick in Westchester County and active in the AOH. He presided as Grand Marshall of the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Yonkers in 1986, and the Putnam County parade in Mahopac in 1987. He was President of the Irish Travel Agents Association. Pat held leadership positions with The Kiwanis Club of the White Plains and Northern Westchester. An avid outdoorsman, he helped establish the Bob Dwyer Fishing Club, and was President of the Daniel Grey Fishing Club in Armonk, NY. He relished summer wilderness trips in Montana for nearly 30 years. Later in life, he served as Delaware County Historian in NY, and published essays on the great outdoors. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Arlayne (nee Both). He was predeceased by their daughters, Mary Theresa and Theresa Ann. His legacy lives on through their living children: Suzanne, with her husband David Jeffries, and grandchildren John and Matthew; Patrick J., with his wife Stephanie (Flanagan) and grandchildren, Catherine, Caroline, Patrick A., and Liam; Kathleen with grandchild, Lillian; Kevin with his wife, Yvonne (Gauci) and grandchildren, Brian and his wife, Sarah (Gervasi), Elizabeth, Emily, Meghan, and Dwyer. Services have been made with Flynn Memorial Home, 1652 Central Park Ave., Yonkers, NY, (914) 963-5178. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Donations in his memory may be made to the at .



