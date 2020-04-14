Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK LYNCH. View Sign Service Information O'Brien Funeral Home 2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road Wall , NJ 07719 (732)-449-6900 Send Flowers Obituary

LYNCH--Patrick J. 1937-2020. Patrick J. (Pat) Lynch, 82, of Park Ridge and Sea Girt, NJ passed away on April 11, 2020. Pat went to be with his Lord after a long struggle with Alzheimer's while residing at Sunnyside Manor in Wall, NJ. Born in Margaret Hague Hospital in Jersey City, the son of Patrick J. and Grace (Drew) Lynch. Pat attended St. Joseph Grammar School in Bogota and St. Cecilia High School in Englewood. Pat graduated from Iona College in New Rochelle, NY in 1959 with a BBA, and in 2008 received an Honorary Degree in recognition of his service as Chairman of the Iona College Board of Legal Trustees and his generosity to the College's Ryan Library and the LaPenta-Lynch Trading Floor at Iona's LaPenta School of Business. He was later named Trustee Emeritus. Pat had a long and distinguished career with Texaco Inc., beginning in 1961 as a traveling auditor and culminating as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at the time of Texaco's merger with Chevron Corp. in 2001. Over a forty-year span, he held numerous managerial positions including Assistant Comptroller, Deputy Treasurer, Comptroller, President Texaco Latin America/West Africa, and President Texaco Europe. In addition to Iona College, Pat was on the Board of Directors of Aquila, North American Galvanizing & Coatings, Inc., Caltex Corporation, and held advisory roles at the American Petroleum Institute, Council of Financial Executives for The Conference Board, and the CFO Advisory Council of the Financial Executives Institute. Pat was an avid golfer and a member of the Hackensack Golf Club, Metedeconk National Golf Club and the Spring Lake Golf Club. He was a great supporter of Catholic education including his alma mater Iona College, Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Park Ridge, and St. Catharine School in Spring Lake. Pat was predeceased by his beloved wife Carol F. (McNally) Lynch and his sister Eileen M. Lynch and is survived by his sons Patrick J. of Wall, Timothy A. of Sea Girt, and Kerryn E. Shaughnessy (Rick) of Sea Girt, and four grandchildren Shea, Eva, Fiona and Charlize. He is also survived by two brothers, Thomas F. (Kathleen) and John J. (Karen) of Ramsey, and sister Grace Lynch Cooke (Arthur) of Westfield, five nieces, four grandnieces and one grandnephew. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and funeral services will be private. A memorial mass celebrating Pat's life will be held at a future date. O'Brien Funeral Home in Wall, NJ will handle the funeral arrangements. For expressions of sympathy visit



LYNCH--Patrick J. 1937-2020. Patrick J. (Pat) Lynch, 82, of Park Ridge and Sea Girt, NJ passed away on April 11, 2020. Pat went to be with his Lord after a long struggle with Alzheimer's while residing at Sunnyside Manor in Wall, NJ. Born in Margaret Hague Hospital in Jersey City, the son of Patrick J. and Grace (Drew) Lynch. Pat attended St. Joseph Grammar School in Bogota and St. Cecilia High School in Englewood. Pat graduated from Iona College in New Rochelle, NY in 1959 with a BBA, and in 2008 received an Honorary Degree in recognition of his service as Chairman of the Iona College Board of Legal Trustees and his generosity to the College's Ryan Library and the LaPenta-Lynch Trading Floor at Iona's LaPenta School of Business. He was later named Trustee Emeritus. Pat had a long and distinguished career with Texaco Inc., beginning in 1961 as a traveling auditor and culminating as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at the time of Texaco's merger with Chevron Corp. in 2001. Over a forty-year span, he held numerous managerial positions including Assistant Comptroller, Deputy Treasurer, Comptroller, President Texaco Latin America/West Africa, and President Texaco Europe. In addition to Iona College, Pat was on the Board of Directors of Aquila, North American Galvanizing & Coatings, Inc., Caltex Corporation, and held advisory roles at the American Petroleum Institute, Council of Financial Executives for The Conference Board, and the CFO Advisory Council of the Financial Executives Institute. Pat was an avid golfer and a member of the Hackensack Golf Club, Metedeconk National Golf Club and the Spring Lake Golf Club. He was a great supporter of Catholic education including his alma mater Iona College, Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Park Ridge, and St. Catharine School in Spring Lake. Pat was predeceased by his beloved wife Carol F. (McNally) Lynch and his sister Eileen M. Lynch and is survived by his sons Patrick J. of Wall, Timothy A. of Sea Girt, and Kerryn E. Shaughnessy (Rick) of Sea Girt, and four grandchildren Shea, Eva, Fiona and Charlize. He is also survived by two brothers, Thomas F. (Kathleen) and John J. (Karen) of Ramsey, and sister Grace Lynch Cooke (Arthur) of Westfield, five nieces, four grandnieces and one grandnephew. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and funeral services will be private. A memorial mass celebrating Pat's life will be held at a future date. O'Brien Funeral Home in Wall, NJ will handle the funeral arrangements. For expressions of sympathy visit obrienfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in memory of Patrick Lynch to St. Catharine School, 215 Essex Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762 and the Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Association, Inc. Greater NJ Chapter, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close