MCKENNA--Patrick J. The Partners, Directors and Staff of Templar Advisors are deeply saddened by the passing of Patrick J McKenna, their longtime colleague and friend, following a protracted and courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Libby and children Anne and Jack. Charles Garnett, Partner, North America.





