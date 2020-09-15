1/
PATRICK OCONNELL
O'CONNELL--Patrick T. On September 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Audrey. Predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Mary O'Connell and brother, William C. O'Connell. Survived by his sister, Kathleen (Murphy). Patrick T. O'Connell was a Professional Engineer in New York City for more than forty years. He received his B.A. from Cathedral College, Brooklyn, NY and B.S. in Engineering, from Pace University, NY. Patrick was also a proud alumnus of St. Michael's High School, Brooklyn, NY. A first generation Irish American, Patrick was a student of Irish history and a member of many Irish cultural organizations. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 10:30am, St. Patrick's Church, 9511 Fourth Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209. In lieu of flowers, donations, in his memory, to the Sisters of Life, 320 E. 66th St., NY, NY 10065 would be most appreciated.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
