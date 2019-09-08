Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Thomas Cahill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1935 - 2019

When Patrick (Pat) was born on January 25, 1935, in Exeter, New Hampshire, the world gained a brilliant, exuberant, energetic individual. The son of Patrick Thomas Cahill and Alma Plourde Cahill, Pat attended Exeter, New Hampshire public schools, and graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy. He was an honors graduate of the University of New Hampshire and earned a PhD in Chemical Physics from Harvard University. Following post-doctoral studies at Columbia University, he was appointed to the faculty of Polytechnic University of New York where he rose to Professor of Applied Physics. Also a member of the research faculty of Cornell University Medical College, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Pat authored many academic papers and mentored numerous doctoral students jointly with NY Polytechnic University. After becoming Professor Emeritus, Pat devoted time to family and to many hobbies including reading, cooking, hiking, home repair and armchair politics. Pat lit up the room when he entered and brought energy and positivity to all. He was a joy to be with and he will be deeply missed.

Pat is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Cahill, MD, a pediatrician at Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx NY, a son Patrick Cahill III, sister Cornelia, nephew Brian, Brian's wife Lisa children Benjamin and Sydney. Please choose memorial contributions to Northern Westchester Hospital Center or to the in lieu of flowers.

