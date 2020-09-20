TURNER--Patrick. Publishers Weekly mourns the passing of Patrick Turner, co-owner, with George Slowik Jr., of the weekly magazine known as "the bible of the book business." A book designer and art director, Patrick died at home in Manhattan on September 9 after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. Born in Gaffney, SC, Patrick graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1970 with a degree in commercial art. His book-design career took him from Baltimore to Germany and finally to New York. In 2010, he and George acquired Publishers Weekly from Reed Business Information. Patrick served as Vice President of operations for Publishers Weekly, helping to set the magazine's future course. Patrick and George were partners for 32 years and were married in 2015. Survivors also include his brother, Michael Richard Turner (Jenny) of Charlotte, NC; his sister, Sally Turner Grindstaff (Jamie) of Gaffney; his nephew, Michael Allen Turner of Charlotte; his nieces, Amy Turner Ludwig (Chad) of Wilmington, NC, and Leala Patrice Grindstaff of New York City; his great-niece, Haley; and great-nephews, Carson and Wyatt. A memorial service will be held at a later date in New York City. Donations can be made to the Tectonic Theater Project.





