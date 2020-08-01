PATTI KARR

KARR--Patti K. Actress, Dancer, Singer - died July 11, 2020 of natural causes. She was 88 years old. Born Patsy Lou Karkalits in St. Paul, MN, July 10, 1932, she was the youngest child of Charles and Estelle (Klebold) Karkalits. Patti enjoyed a varied career performing in over 25 Broadway productions, National Tours, Off-Broadway shows, regional/stock productions throughout the country as well as film and television -- from 1950-2006. Her parents, brother and two sisters pre-deceased her. Patti is survived by nieces and nephews, including Dagny Henry of Alexandria, VA and Richard Karkalits of Hightstown, NJ. Memorial donations to North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Ave, Port Washington, NY www.animalleague.org