ABRAMSON--Paul Charles, 92, passed away on April 23, 2020. Born October 13, 1927 to Nat and Florence Abramson, brother to Ephraim and Arthur. He graduated from Horace Mann and Brown University, '49. He was a proud Brown graduate and he never missed a reunion. He served two years in the army as a sergeant and then became president of United Travel Agency. He went on over 300 cruises, became a national expert on the cruise industry and was an icon in the luxury travel business. He was president of SKAL in 1986, a member of NYASTA and Bon Vivants, a New York PATA Life Member, Board Member Emeritus and Vice Chair and a well-respected Masonic brother. Paul was known for his exuberance, vibrancy and sense of humor. He had the gift of being able to talk to anyone about anything. Paul is survived by his daughter, Nancy, her husband, Douglas Hertz, his son, Richard, and his grandsons, Jesse and James. He was predeceased by his wife, Seena Laster Abramson. There will be a private graveside service followed by a memorial at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to: Brown University Sports Foundation.



