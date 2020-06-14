PAUL BARASH
BARASH--Paul G. Paul G. Barash, MD, passed away peacefully at home in Orange, CT on Monday, June 8, at age 78. He leaves behind Norma, his beloved wife of 53 years, his cherished family, including sons David (Shari) and Jed (Gillian), grandchildren Seth, Leah, Henry, and Jack, sister Ellen Kaiden (Jeff), as well as countless friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Rose and A. Malcolm Barash, and his dear son, Daniel. A giant in the field of anesthesia, Paul was Professor Emeritus of Anesthesiology at the Yale University School of Medicine. He previously served as Chair of the Department, as well as Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs. In recognition of this skill, he was chosen by the residents at Yale as the 2004 Teacher of the Year; a teaching award in anesthesiology was subsequently named in his honor. Paul was Chair of the Multicenter Study for Perioperative Ischemia (McSPI), one of the largest clinical investigations of perioperative cardiovascular complications. He was also a founding member and President of the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists and served as a Senior Examiner for the certification process of the American Board of Anesthesiology. He contributed to the establishment of an anesthesiology training program in Armenia following a devastating earthquake in 1988 and served as a consultant to NASA on Perioperative Medicine for Manned Space Flight. Paul was a prolific author with over 180 peer reviewed publications and 130 meeting abstracts, but was perhaps best known in his field as the Senior Editor of the Clinical Anesthesia series of textbooks. He played a critical role in the development of both an award-winning interactive CD and the first anesthesia software designed specifically for handheld devices. Raised in Forest Hills, NY, Paul graduated from City College and the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. He interned at Kings County Medical Center in Brooklyn before serving in the United States Public Health Service, in Division of Indian Health in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He then completed his residency training at Yale, where he was Chief Resident and remained for his academic career. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Dan Barash Scholarship at the University of Colorado Law School; Paul led his family's efforts to support dedicated students who continue to carry on his son's legacy as a public defender.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Paul and Norma were our neighbors for about 34 years until their recent move to condo living. I will always remember his gift of a special T-shirt that read "YNHH Dept. of Anesthesia" on the front and the back read "Sleep With the Best!" We have missed his spontaneous smile & wave as he drove by with the top down in his beloved convertible. A truly terrific & gifted person.
Jody & Bill Daymon
Neighbor
June 11, 2020
Dear Norma and family,
I have fond memories of Dr. Barash as his resident in the mid-90s. He was a role model physician, kind, generous, and scholarly. An inspiration to me and many others. Even after I finished at Yale, he always gave me an encouraging word whenever I ran into him. I am better for having known him. I am so sorry for your loss.
Gary Kanter
Student
June 11, 2020
June 11, 2020
Amazing memories of a great father, teacher and friend.
As a former resident under PB, today I am doing cardiac anesthesia and so much of my career I directly attribute to his teachings and the program I went through. A true giant in the field that will never be forgotten.
Rafael Campanini MD
Student
June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
Dear Norma and Children and Grandchildren,
I did not know your husband/father/grandfather. But I read his book and have felt like he was my teacher. His textbook is my favorite anesthesia textbook. What a great life ! What a great legacy ! My heartfelt condolences to you. Meera Gangadharan


June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
Youre Norma and family:

I cannot begin to tell you how sad I am to hear of the passing of your dear Paul. He was a true friend, role model and mentor to me during my entire professional career. He was a gentleman, a scholar and someone who I always looked up to. I will miss him so much. May his memory be for a true blessing.
With deepest sympathy,
David Rothenberg
David Rothenberg
Friend
June 9, 2020
More than intelligent, he was wise. More than giving, he was generous. More than memorable, he will not be forgotten. I knew and admired him from afar, but I miss him along with his family and friends. Vale!
Peter McDermott, M.D., Ph.D.
Friend
June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
June 9,2020
Dear Norma and family,
We are so saddened to hear of your great loss. Paul will truly be missed. We will always remember his kind, caring soul that radiated and his greatness as a physician and educator.
With Deepest Sympathy,
Marsha and Barry Cohen
Marsha/Barry Cohen
Friend
June 9, 2020
May Dr Barash's memory be for a blessing to his family and to the many others he has touched during his life. I was lucky to have met him several times as he and my mom shared a "personal trainer" in Kate, and somehow he got word of my anesthesiology training that way. I enjoyed our conversations and appreciated his advice.
Lynnie Rudner Correll
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
I had the pleasure of working in the CTICU where Paul would regularly accompany his patients out of the OR and help stabilize them. A decent, well loved and accomplished man who always had that twinkle in his eye and smile on his face. Even with the surgical mask on, his distinctive eyes would make him instantly recognizable. The entire anesthesiology team reflected his humor, personality, demeanor and professionalism. What a wonderful legacy to leave behind. God Bless and Rest in Peace
Frank Iezzi
Coworker
June 9, 2020
e will be forever a King in the sky. I learned a lot his books. Tks forever you are imortal
Ana
Student
June 9, 2020
May God bless the departed soul .As an Anesthesiologist, I can well estimate the humongous contribution by Prof Barash in the field of Anesthesiology .He was an academy in himself .As an exemplary teacher and writer , his contributions in the field of Anesthesiology are matchless and will be remembered for long .
Mohammad Irfan Akhtar
June 8, 2020
He was role model for many including me. May his soul rest in peace.
Goverdhan Dutt Puri
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
Dear Norma & family, I pray your lifetime of memories with Paul comfort you now & in the coming days. I will be forever grateful for the impact he had on my career. Thanks to all of you for sharing him with anesthesiology - our patients & our specialty have benefited. Sending prayers your way.
Jane & John Fitch
Jane C.K. Fitch, MD
Coworker
June 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Thank you for your contribution to the world of Anaesthesia
Thomas M Chokwe, Kenya
Student
June 8, 2020
June 8, 2020
