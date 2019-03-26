BECK--Paul, M.D. FACOG, FACS, passed away March 23, 2019. Amazing husband to Susan, extraordinary father to Judith (Adam) Wagner, Jonathan (Alessandra). Devoted grandpa to Jacqueline, Sara, Jack, Vivianna, Anton, Julien. Passionate, dedicated Physician, researcher, mentor, teacher who affected so many lives. Lifelong friend to so many who adored him. Forever in our hearts and the lives he touched.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2019