BELICA--Paul. The Boards of Trustees of the AllianzGI and PIMCO Closed-End Funds remember their colleague Paul Belica, who passed away February 10 at the age of 97. He died after a short illness, at the end of a long life of accomplishment, values and family. Those who knew him well, marveled at his experiences and career, overcoming challenges that are the stories of legends. He leaves three generations of family, with scores of grandchildren and great-grand- children. We all remember Paul, with his keen intellect, quick humor and strong values. He was a model board member, focused on shareholder interest with attention to both detail and strategy. He will be sorely missed. Alan Rappaport & Deborah DeCotis Board Chairs



