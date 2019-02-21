BELICA--Paul, a pioneer in public finance, who in 1961 was appointed by Governor Nelson Rockefeller to run the fledgling New York State Housing Finance Agency, and went on to help revolutionize the student loan industry during his later years with Smith Barney, died Sunday, February 10, 2019 in New York. He was 97 years old. Adored by his children and grandchildren for his loving and gentle patriarchal presence, and revered as a mentor by the leading Wall Street figures he nurtured throughout his long career, Belica, born in Slovakia, never lost his immigrant's passion for hard work and the joys of family. His wife Marina, died in 1973, and he later married Bani Bose, who survives him, as do his six children, Paul, Peter, Daniel, Marina, Patrice and Patrick, 15 grand- children and seven great- grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 21, 2019