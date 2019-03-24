Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BLAU--Paul Charles. Paul Charles Blau, born in Brooklyn, New York, died in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 26, 2018. Paul Charles Blau loved the sunshine. He lived in the Las Vegas sunshine for 40 years and died in the Las Vegas sunshine on March 26th, 2018 after suffering complications from a stroke. Paul was surrounded by his family when he departed, leaving behind his wife of 37 years, Constance Simpson Blau, and his four beloved children, his daughter Elizabeth Sarah Blau Ogilvie, his son Matthew Menachem Blau, and his two step-daughters, Amanda Lea Robinson and Liza Jane Robinson. Paul leaves behind his two grandsons, Phillip and Peter Blau, his beloved son-in-law Michael Ogilvie and daughter-in-law Bridget Blau, and five step-grandchildren, Bronwen, Eva, and Gus Green, Ilona and Amanda Stoffa. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Helen Blau, and his brother, Ronald Blau. Paul is also survived by a nephew, two nieces, and their families. Fiercely proud of being a New York Jew, Paul's adventurous spirit led him from military service to a potential career as an accountant in Manhattan, to the Peace Corps in Columbia, to an entrepreneur educator in Germany, to the movie business in San Francisco, to professional gambler in Las Vegas, then as a forever educator at his home and with his family. He completed degrees from Hofstra University, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Paul Charles Blau was passionate about conversation, history, politics, the NFL, tennis, film, theatre, loyalty, truth, but most passionate about reading. He read everything, anywhere, all the time. His family, friends, and acquaintances often heard him warn, "Be sure to take something to read!" He was a natural educator and found an opportunity in every moment to remind those around him of historical events that shaped the present. Paul's enthusiasm for life was contagious and his curiosity boundless. He lived a life of wonder and appreciation, and instilled this in others. Paul took to heart John F. Kennedy's statement, "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country." Paul was a fierce patriot. He advocated for political justice and democracy, often volunteering for local politics. Paul's devotion to his family was inspiring. Paul's love was precious. Since love never dies, Paul Charles Blau will forever be surrounded by our love and forever in our hearts.



