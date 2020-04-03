Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Conrad Cooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1943 - 2020

Paul Conrad Cooper, a veteran music industry executive for more than 50 years, passed away on March 26 at age 76.



His storied career included many years at Universal Music Group as Vice President, Atlantic/Warner Records as Senior VP and General Manager, and A&M Records in its early years in public relations. He represented numerous artists over the years and toured the world with many of them.



Paul was a Los Angeles native. At age eighteen, while attending USC, he discovered he had an ear for promising talent. He began managing music artists, many of whom continue to influence the industry today. He found a mentor, Dolly Bright, who cultivated his appreciation of fine art. He coordinated several of her significant gifts to LACMA.



His career was unique in that he worked directly with talent and management, seamlessly combining the two worlds. Paul's extraordinary taste and attention to detail made the annual UMG Grammy party an event no one wanted to miss.



He is survived by his brother, Lewis. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

