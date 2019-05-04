COOKE--Paul. Paul Kiernan Cooke, Passed away peacefully within months of being diagnosed with brain cancer on April 27, 2019 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida surrounded by his loving wife Catherine B. Cooke and his two children Victoria C. Fowler, Stephen B. Cooke and sister-in-law Pat Cooke. Until a few years ago, Paul and his family lived on the North Shore of Long Island, moving briefly to Pennsylvania and in 2019 to Vero Beach. He graduated from Notre Dame, proudly served in the U.S. Army and earned an MBA from the Stern School of NYU in marketing. His career in the marine transportation industry spanned decades with Amerada Hess, Hornbeck Offshore and Poten & Partners. He was much respected by his colleagues in the industry, who appreciated his wealth of knowledge and ready wit. His greatest achievements were being a wonderful husband, caring father to his children and son-in-law McCay and adoring grandfather to his Liam, Xander and Max. Many of our large family gathered on Friday morning, May 3rd, for a funeral mass in Vero Beach. If one wishes to send a remembrance, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the VNA Hospice House, 901 37th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or the in Paul's name. An online guestbook is available at strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on May 4, 2019