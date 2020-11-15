1/
PAUL DETKIN
1925 - 2020
DETKIN--Paul G. December 7, 1925 - November 12, 2020. A veteran of WWII, avid golfer and skier and a fighter to the end, Paul passed peacefully just shy of his 95th birthday. Son of Louis and Lillian, he now joins his beloved wife Sylvia (who passed a few months ago) and brother Gilbert. Father to Marjorie Alice (Fred Feldman), Barbara Jeanne (David Kikoler) and Peter Neal (Michelle Oates). Loving grandfather of five, great-grandfather of two. Graveside services are private, memorial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to your favorite charity.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
