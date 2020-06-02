1921 - 2020

Paul Evan Ress, a journalist who covered Europe for the New York Herald Tribune and Time, died on May 31, 2020, at age 98, in Geneva, Switzerland, where he had lived since 1975. Paul was born in New York City, on December 27, 1921, to Samuel Michael Ress and Lillian Meyer. He attended Yale University, but enlisted in the U.S. Army to fight in World War II. Paul manned anti-aircraft guns while stationed in the Philippines. During a voyage to invade Japan, Paul was asked to write a newsletter, for the soldiers, and he found he enjoyed journalism.



Paul finished his degree with Yale class of 44, and at the urging of his lawyer father, entered law school at Columbia. However, not attracted to the law, Paul left law school to travel to Paris, France, to become a journalist. Despite initially not speaking any French, he succeeded in landing several jobs.



In 1947, he was a walk-in hire at the New York Herald Tribune, on a salary of $28 per month, with Art Buchwald and others. He also worked as a Paris based journalist for Canadian Broadcasting, United Press and the Chicago Tribune, before joining Time, where he wrote for Time Magazine and also Sports Illustrated and Life. He briefly worked in NY for the New York Daily News, but preferred France and journalism to editing, and returned to France. Paul published a book, Shaggy Dog Tales (Xlibris, 2006), recounting adventures as a journalist.



In Paris, Paul married Françoise Laroque and had three children, two boxers and two siamese cats. The family moved to Antibes in 1960 and after a divorce, while the family lived on the French Riviera, Paul would spend time in both Paris and Antibes. In Paris, Paul struck up a close relationship with Edith Sorel, a translator and journalist who had worked with Che Guevara and Fidel Castro.



In the 70s, Paul was asked by Time to move to New York but he declined and looked for work. Graham Greene, a friend of Paul and Sorel, approached John Cairncross to recommend Paul for a job as an information officer in Rome, for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). This job led to other UN work, first for the UN Environmental Programme, in Geneva, Switzerland, later for the World Health Organization (WHO) and other development and health organizations and causes,including work for Mikhail Gorbachev, the former President of the Soviet Union, and Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the UN.



Known for his attention to his bearded collies, Paul maintained an intense interest in politics, culture and sports and had a large group of friends who continued to engage with him until his last days.



He is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, including a son, Dr. Colin Ress, of Hebron, Connecticut, two daughters, Coralie De Tomassi of New York, and Dr. Manon Ress-Love, of Arlington, Virginia, their spouses, Beth Ress, Furio De Tomassi and James Love, his grandchildren Dr. Eric Ress, Justine Ress, Fedro De Tomassi, Tazio De Tomassi, Noé Hatchuel and his spouse Dr. Elizabeth Hatchuel, Théophé Love and Fenimore Love, and two great grandchildren, Nathalie Hatchuel and Owen Hatchuel.



He will be missed dearly by his friends and family.

