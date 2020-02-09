PAUL FLEISIG (1937 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL FLEISIG.
Service Information
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC
28806
(828)-252-3535
Obituary
Send Flowers

FLEISIG--Paul. Paul Loren Fleisig, 82, of Asheville, NC, died February 6, 2020. A native New Yorker, Paul was passionate about his family, his dogs, Asheville, social justice, science, gardening, and the arts. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Sigman Fleisig. Surviving are his daughter, Ani Fleisig, son-in-law, David Townes, his beloved granddaughters, sister, Laurel Rund, and brothers, David, Leonard, and Alan Fleisig. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.