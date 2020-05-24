PAUL GETTLER
GETTLER--Paul, 64 of New Rochelle died on May 21 at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, after a short illness. Paul was born in Manhattan, and grew up in Yonkers. He graduated from New York University and received a Masters Degree from City University of New York. He leaves behind three siblings, three nephews and four nieces, as well as many friends. He was a kind and wonderful person, and will be sorely missed.


Published in New York Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
FRED H MCGRATH & SON
Funeral services provided by
FRED H MCGRATH & SON
20 CEDAR STREET
Bronxville, NY 10708
(914) 337-6770
