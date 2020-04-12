GLASGOW--Paul, passed peacefully from cancer April 7, 2020 age 93. Survived by two children, eight grand, great-grandchildren, preceded in death by his loving wife in 2018. Grew up in Brooklyn. World War II Veteran, mechanical engineer, worked on Apollo-Soyuz Mission, renowned forensic engineer. Larger than life, upbeat, charismatic. Well-loved for his optimism, devotion to family, generosity, determination, sense of humor. Services at future date.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020