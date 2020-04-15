GLASSER--Dr. Paul. age 90, of Riverdale, NY passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY on August 21, 1929, Dr. Glasser was a seminal figure in his chosen field of Social Work. A graduate of City College, he received a Masters in Social Work from Columbia University and a PhD at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He was a professor at the University of Michigan (1958 to 1978), Dean of the School of Social Work at the University of Texas at Arlington (1978 to 1988), and Dean of the School of Social Work at Rutgers (1988 to 1992). He did pioneering research in the area of group behavior, marriage and family, and child welfare. He leaves behind two children Heather and Frederick, and three grandchildren Joshua, Miriam and Everett.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2020