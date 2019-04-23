PAUL GREENGARD

Obituary
GREENGARD--Dr. Paul. Board of Trustees and Staff of The Zachary and Elizabeth M. Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation wish to salute our beloved trailblazing mentor and leader, Nobel laureate, Neuroscientist Paul Greengard. Dr. Greengard made an extraordinary contribution to the world of science. His genius and quick witted sense of humor will be forever missed. We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife, Ursula; three children, Claude Greengard, Leslie Greengard and Ursula Anne von Rydingsvard; a sister, Linda Greengard; and six grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 23, 2019
