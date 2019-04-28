Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL GREENGARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREENGARD--Paul. The Rockefeller University community mourns the loss of our friend and colleague Paul Greengard, a Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist who revolutionized our knowledge of how brain cells communicate. When Dr. Greengard began his career, conventional wisdom held that transmission of signals between neurons was purely electrical. His paradigm-shifting research demonstrated that an alternate biochemical signaling method, now known as slow synaptic transmission, is in fact the predominant means of neurotransmission. Over the course of a seven-decade career, Dr. Greengard contributed major advances to our understanding of a wide range of neurological and psychiatric diseases, and paved the way for hundreds of new treatments to be developed. Dr. Greengard was a steadfast supporter of women in the sciences; with his wife, sculptor Ursula von Rydingsvard, he used the money from his 2000 Nobel Prize to establish the Pearl Meister Greengard Prize, honoring outstanding women in biomedical science. A true giant of his field, as well as an insightful critic and an inspiring mentor, Dr. Greengard's research papers have been cited in the scientific literature tens of thousands of times, and his former trainees lead major laboratories, departments, and institutes around the world. Dr. Greengard joined Rockefeller in 1983 and was the Vincent Astor Professor and Director of the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Disease Research. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Ursula von Rydingsvard; sister Linda Greengard; sons Claude and Leslie Greengard and daughter Ursula von Rydingsvard (named for her mother); as well as six grandchildren. Richard P. Lifton, President; William E. Ford, Chairman; Russell L. Carson, Chairman Emeritus; Marc-Tessier Lavigne, Paul Nurse, and Torsten N. Wiesel, Presidents Emeriti.



