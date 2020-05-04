1959 - 2020

Paul Vincent Guglielmo of Hewitt, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on his 61st birthday, April 21, 2020. He died at his favorite place to be, out on his boat on Upper Greenwood Lake.

Paul was born in New York, NY to Ann (Iannuzzi) Guglielmo and the late Vincent M. Guglielmo, and graduated from Xavier HS in 1977. He worked in the engineering field for many years after receiving his Bachelors and Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from Manhattan College. Later, he went on to receive a Masters Degree in Education at St. Thomas Aquinas College, and ultimately an SDA degree at SUNY New Paltz. He went into the field of education first as a science teacher, then Assistant Principal, and ultimately a Director of Transportation in the South Orangetown Central School District, a position he planned on retiring from next year.

Paul married the love of his life, Donna, on August 5, 2017, in the backyard of the home they built on the lake. There, they loved having the house full of family and friends, especially his three amazing children, Jess, Mike, and Chris, who he loved more than anything.

Paul's passion besides being on the lake going water skiing and boating, was only equaled by his guitar. He played in the band, Blue Sky, and loved performing and playing for everyone, and was happiest when he had a guitar in his hands.

Anyone who ever met Paul had an immediate friend. He was kind, generous, compassionate, and a true gentleman. His smile lit up a room, and every life he touched was made better for it.

Paul is survived by his wife, Donna (nee Wenz Cardillo); daughter, Jessica Kooker and her husband Zachary of Colorado; twin sons, Christopher and his girlfriend, Marcy Moran and Michael and his girlfriend, Emily Kent, all of Hoboken, NJ; mother, Ann Guglielmo of New York, NY; and sister, Jeanne (Guglielmo) and her husband, Peter Dalury of Massachusetts. Paul was predeceased by his father, Vincent in 1973.

Memorial Donations may be made to Somerville School of Rock, attn: Paul Guglielmo Rock Scholarship, 49 Rustic Trail, Flemington, NJ 08822. This scholarship will allow others to fulfill their love and passion of music as Paul did.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held over the summer, where his ashes will be scattered over the lake he loved so much.



Private burial arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.

