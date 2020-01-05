HIGGINS--Paul W. Paul W. Higgins, native of Texas, longtime resident of Chicago, age 78, passed away December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita, nee Connor; loving father of Jennifer (the late Stephen) Linder, Chris (Lisa) Higgins, Stephen (Chris) Rice, Thomas (Shelley) Rice and the late Steven Corey Higgins; proud grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of four; dear brother of Janet (Elmo) Barrera, Linda (Donald) Thompson and Kyla Walker. Paul was a graduate of the University of Texas and went on to become a senior partner with Deloitte, having retired in 2003 after 39 years. Paul was the Executive Director of Global Financial Services on Wall Street and his final assignment prior to retirement was with World Bank. Paul also served on the board of Volunteers of America. Funeral services and interment were held privately. Memorials in Paul's name to your local humane society are deeply appreciated. Services handled by Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors. Funeral Info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 5, 2020