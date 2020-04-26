JOSEPH--Paul. Dr. Paul Ronald Joseph, of Forest Hills, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 87. The cause of death was COVID-19 related illness. Paul was raised in Jersey City and at five years old travelled weekly on his own to piano lessons in NYC. After college at Yale and medical school at NYU he served in the U.S. Army in Iran and with the CDC fighting cholera in the Philippines. He opened a private pediatric practice in Syosset, NY, which he then ran for the next 39 years. Please consider a donation to the iPads for COVID Patients fund http://gf.me/u/xwf88s and read/leave memories at http://tinyurl.com/PaulJosephRIP
