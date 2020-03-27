KASMIN--Paul. The Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) mourns the loss of Paul Kasmin, a longtime member of ADAA. Opening his first New York gallery in 1989, Paul devoted himself to a life celebrating art and artists. He had an extraordinary eye for talent, a delight in the work of the artists he loved, and a rare sense of openness and generosity. The gallery joined ADAA in 2001 and Paul served on both the Board of Directors and the Art Show Committee. The Association extends deepest sympathies to Paul's family, friends, and colleagues. Andrew Schoelkopf, President
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2020