KIRWIN--Paul H., June, 10, 1931 - June 4, 2020. Born Brooklyn, raised in Belle Harbor, Queens. Resident of New Rochelle, NY. Extra- ordinary husband, father, grandfather, brother and proud American. University of Virginia graduate '52, - Law '55, Captain USMC retired. Husband of Barbara Davis, 63 years; father of Jon; Glenn, tragically killed on 9/11, wife Joan; Peter, wife Bernadette; Andrew, wife Romy; Daniel, partner Gary; and Jennifer, husband Dan. Grandfather to Miles, Captain New York Army National Guard; Troy, Brooke, Grace, Benjamin and Emma. Brother to Stanley and Gilbert (deceased). Proud patriarch to a three generation UVA family. An avid sports fan, he rarely missed his childrens' and grandchildrens' school and sporting events. He loved spending time surrounded by family and friends and summers in Rhode Island. He thrived on informed discussions. Much thanks to his and our mom's caregivers, Bibi, Elvie, Maria and Rrea.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
