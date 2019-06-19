KRONISH--Paul. September 6, 1928 -- June 18, 2019. It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden death of Paul Kronish, devoted son of the late Tobie and Ben, adored brother of Herbert. Paul and his beloved wife, Naomi, met when they were 16 years old and shared an incredible love until the moment of his death. He was the darling father of Stephen, Laurie (Jimmy), Ben (Chris), and a cherished uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. Paul was a champion and generous supporter of UJA, JBFCS, JASA, Congregation Rodeph Sholom and countless other charities. Paul built a successful agency for The New England Life Insurance Company and continued to be actively involved in the industry until the day of his passing. Paul was passionate about his family, friends, philanthropy and golf. He worked tirelessly to make the world a better place, and all those lucky enough to have known him know that he did just that. Funeral services will be held at Congregation Rodeph Sholom, 7 West 83rd Street, at 11:30am on Thursday, June 20th.



