KRONISH - Paul. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend, Paul Kronish. Paul exhibited exceptional leadership and generosity within the Jewish community and was deeply committed to social and humanitarian causes in New York and Israel. He was passionate about the work of UJA and our partner agencies, and served several terms on our Board of Directors during more than 40 years of involvement. We extend our deepest condolences to his beloved wife and our good friend, Naomi; to his children; and to the entire Kronish family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO



