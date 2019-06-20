PAUL KRONISH (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Diane and I are profoundly sorry to hear that Paul has..."
    - Jerry Cohen
  • "One of my beloved mentors on the JASA Board, who always..."
    - Nan Morrison
  • "Paul was a hero of mine. The NYT obit said it all-he was a..."
    - Stanley Pantowich
  • "May a Uncle Paul's memory always be for a blessing. An..."
    - Sharen Spratt
  • "The world has lost a great man who was beloved by all who..."
    - Chris Kronish
Service Information
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Congregation Rodeph Sholom
7 West 83rd Street
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KRONISH - Paul. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend, Paul Kronish. Paul exhibited exceptional leadership and generosity within the Jewish community and was deeply committed to social and humanitarian causes in New York and Israel. He was passionate about the work of UJA and our partner agencies, and served several terms on our Board of Directors during more than 40 years of involvement. We extend our deepest condolences to his beloved wife and our good friend, Naomi; to his children; and to the entire Kronish family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.