LARDI--Paul Frank. Paul Frank Lardi, currently of Miami Beach, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 4th, 2020, at 88. Paul died suddenly yet peacefully at home with his daughter Lisa, son-in-law Sergio, and beloved dog Niko by his side. Paul was born in New York City on October 19, 1931, to father William Frank Lardi and mother Marie Lardi. The youngest of three, Paul graduated Fordham University and went to work for Bendix as an engineer. During his career there he graduated from New York Law School and, after a short time with the Screen Actors Guild, he and his closest friend, Marvin Rosenberg, began their own law firm, Lardi and Rosenberg, in Great Neck, NY, where he practiced international and corporate law for over 50 years. In 1973 Paul and Marvin formed ROLAR Imports, a wine import company which they nourished and loved dearly for 40 years. The Tommasi and Zaccheo families were the producers of the very finest Italian wines. The family relationships continue to this day. In 1962 Paul was introduced to Dr. Elizabeth ("Betty") Coryllos, by a mutual friend and told they "deserved each other". One year later the two were married and began their incredible journey together. While Paul practiced law and imported wine, Betty practiced pediatric surgery, and somehow, they found time to raise four children and a menagerie of animals on an acre in Long Island. In 1979 the couple briefly interrupted their travels around Europe for business and pleasure and entered into a "Contract" with their children whereby the children unanimously agreed on the purchase of a small farm in Hillsdale, NY. In lieu of the annual family vacations, the family agreed to spend every summer, holiday, most weekends and any other available time at Mountain Brook Farm. Often Paul would say that he became a lawyer so that he could afford to be a farmer. When the family would drive to the end of the quarter mile driveway on a Friday night, Paul would stop the car at the mailbox, open the door and put his foot on the ground as he admired his black angus in the fields and retrieved the mail. When asked why he didn't just open the window he responded, because "when I put my foot on this earth, I am Hercules". Paul loved his family above all else. Close seconds were good friends, good wine, angus beef, interesting conversation, the arts, and the ability to walk out his front door at the farm, look around and not see another building anywhere. This was a boy from Manhattan who dreamed of being surrounded by grass and trees. When questioned about the decision to forgo church on Sundays to be at the farm, he would reply that the farm was his church and God was all around. He was far more spiritual than he let show with his gruff, serious exterior. Those who were lucky enough to get beneath it met a warm, loving, generous and kindhearted man that would do anything to help a nice person. He was a good man in every sense of the word whose integrity was unmatched. His big smile with his handlebar mustache and his warm hugs will be missed, he had a great life, he was loved. Paul was preceded in death by both parents, brother Bill, sister Anna, wife Betty and is survived by his four children and seven grandchildren; Lisa Lardi-Echeverria (Sergio), Paul (Laiz; Nina, Chloe), Janice Ross (Steve; Will, Cole, Luke), and Gordon (Shana; Jaden, Ava); and his nephew William Lardi (Denise; Alyssa, Gina) and niece Leslie Kennedy(John; John, Kristen, Brian, Gillian). Due to Covid, a memorial service will be set for a later date at Paul's beloved farm in Hillsdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to contribute to an organization dear to Paul's heart, can donate to The Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation at oif.org
.